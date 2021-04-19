Will not stop peaceful protest, says CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said the provincial government will not stop protest as long as it is peaceful but action will be taken if the law and order situation is created.

The chief minister was speaking to the media in Islamabad where he appeared for a hearing at the National Accountability Bureau office on Monday.

Murad Ali Shah said the issue [protests by a religiopolitical group] started five to six days ago, but the provinces were not taken into confidence by the Centre. "We can find a solution if stakeholders are in confidence," he said.

He was also asked regarding the Lahore situation where law enforcers were taken hostage by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in an attack on a police station.

The hostages, however, were released after negotiations were held with the group by the Punjab government.

Shah said he was unaware of the talks and only came to know about it at sehri.

"I don't know what the government is going to offer to the religious party. I can only suggest that it should not be something which is not possible," the CM said.

Shah said his advice to the government would be to not look for short term goals.

When asked about the strike call by religious leaders against the Lahore incident, Shah said the government will not stop peaceful protests. "If someone wants to shut their business and transport, they can do so," he said.

"We are in contact with the relevant people."

He said that the authorities will take measures if a law and order situation is created.