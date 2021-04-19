We are dealing with our internal law and order issues: Shireen Mazari to India

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari categorically told Indians that Pakistan is dealing with its internal law and order issues.

In an angry tweet, Mazari accused Indians of fanning anarchy in Pakistan by sharing fake news, pictures and hashtags.

Her tweet comes a day after Punjab Police and protestors of a banned religious organisation clashed in Lahore at the Yateem Khana Chowk.

"Indians fanning fake pics, fake news items, hashtags ag Pak state & govt - & others using Bot from India for rapid auto-generated tweets! Let's be clear - we are dealing with our internal law & order issues. My advice to Indians: focus hyper energies on fighting Modi's fascism," she tweeted.

Attack on police station

Clashes between the Punjab Police and protestors of a banned outfit broke out at Lahore's Yateem Khana Chowk on Sunday.

CM Punjab's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that "miscreants" armed with petrol bombs attacked the Nawankot Police Station, taking 12 policemen hostage and leaving six injured.

Sharing a statement by the Lahore police, she had said that owing to the attack, in which the attackers used petrol bombs and bottles of acid, Rangers and police personnel were trapped inside the police station.

The miscreants held the deputy superintendent of police hostage, along with 11 other policemen, and drove them to their markaz (comprising a mosque and madrassah) nearby.

Aside from attacking the police station and kidnapping officials, the miscreants also stole an oil tanker carrying 50,000 litres of petrol, she had said.

According to the police statement, the police pushed back the miscreants and took back possession of the police station.

"Police did not plan or conduct any operation against the mosque or madrassah. The action, if any, was in self-defence and to protect public property," read the statement.

Awan, confirming the same, said that any action taken was in self-defence and to rescue the police officers taken hostage.