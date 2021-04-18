Pakistan's GDP growth must be increased by 6 to 7 per cent: Shaukat Tareen

Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has said that based on his 49 years of experience in the economic sector, he knows what should be done to boost the country's economy.

"The country's GDP growth must be increased by at least 6 to 7 per cent," Shaukat Tareen maintained.



The newly-appointed finance minister was speaking during a meeting at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad two days ago.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the meeting was also attended by Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar as well as the social media team of the PTI.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has "full confidence" in Shaukat Tareen's abilities as the finance minister, adding that he has known him for the last 35 years.

"I am confident that Shaukat Tareen will come up with better planning for the further stability of the country's economy," the prime minister said.

It should be recalled that last week, PM Imran Khan had — for the sixth time — reshuffled the federal cabinet and appointed Shaukat Tareen as the country's new finance minister.

Tareen had replaced federal minister Hammad Azhar, who was appointed as the country's finance minister in March when the premier replaced Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Consequently, Hammad Azhar was appointed as the minister for energy, replacing Omar Ayub.