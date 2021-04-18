Punjab: On-campus classes for grades 9-12 to commence from tomorrow

File photo of students coming out of school

Provincial education minister Murad Raas announced on Sunday that the on-campus classes for classes 9-12 in coronavirus-affected districts of Punjab will commence from tomorrow, April 19, with 50% attendance on separate days.

"Classes 9,10,11,12 will open tomorrow April 19th, 2021 with 50% students on Monday and 50% on Thursday," the minister said in a tweet.

Raas further said that a staggered approach will be implemented in order to curb the virus spread.

He was referring to an earlier tweet in which Raas had announced the resumptions of classes for grades 9-12 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The minister had said the remaining districts would follow their regular schedule.

Meanwhile, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced that classes of grades 1-8 will remain closed.

The minister took to Twitter to share the decisions taken during a meeting of the health and education ministers of all four provinces.

He announced decisions taken during the special meeting with consensus.

The minister said classes of grades 9-12 will begin in affected districts in a staggered manner so students can prepare for their upcoming board exams.

"A special meeting of Health and Education Ministers of all provinces and AJK/GB was held today. The following decisions were taken with complete consensus. 1) Classes 9 to 12 would commence in affected districts in a staggered manner to allow students to prepare for Board exams," he tweeted.