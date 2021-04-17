PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addresses a rally during her visit to Lahore High Court on March 24, 2021. — PPI/File

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will visit Karachi next week to partake in the campaign for the NA-249 by-polls. She will be in the port city for three days.

This will be Maryam's first show of power in Karachi after the falling out of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — as PPP leaders have resigned from the Opposition alliance's offices, while ANP has completely distanced itself from the anti-government movement.

The PML-N vice-president is scheduled to address corner meetings and rallies ahead of the election — scheduled for April 29 — sources said.

PML-N’s Miftah Ismail is gunning for the NA-249 seat, which has fallen vacant due to PTI lawmaker Faisal Vawda's resignation, who quit the seat to avoid disqualification in a case pertaining to his dual citizenship.



Last month, PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had visited Zardari House to seek the PPP’s support for Ismail.

Abbasi urged Bilawal to withdraw his party’s candidate Qadir Mandokhail in the light of the PDM “spirit.” Bilawal promised to respond to the PML-N after consulting his party.

But Abbasi’s Karachi mission turned out to be a failure as the PPP refused to withdraw its candidate, instead asking PML-N to withdraw its candidate.