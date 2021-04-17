PTI lawmakers offer to resign from assemblies in solidarity with Jahangir Tareen

During a meeting held on Sunday at the Lahore residence of PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen, several lawmakers from the party proposed quitting the assemblies as a gesture of support and to protest against the "injustices" meted out to him.



Sources privy to the meeting informed Geo News that more than 30 members of both the national and provincial assemblies attended the huddle and discussed the roadmap ahead for the party, with a majority of them offering to resign.

According to the sources, the offer of resignations was not unanimously agreed upon by all lawmakers as a measure suited for the time being.

The lawmakers were, however, of the opinion that if "injustices" against Tareen continue, then the option of resignations from the assemblies must be exercised.

The sources said that the lawmakers also decided to contact others from the party.

They added that another meeting has been called on April 21 at the same venue to discuss Prime Minister Imran Khan's silence over a letter sent by party members expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, as well as Tareen's court summonings.

In the next meeting, it is expected that more PTI lawmakers will be in attendance, said the sources.

Today's meeting follows one on April 9, when Tareen had invited lawmakers to dinner at his house.

According to sources within House Tareen, more than 29 members of the national and provincial assemblies attended the gathering. Among them, eight were from the National Assembly, two were provincial ministers, four were provincial advisors and 21 were members of the Punjab Assembly.

The gathering had taken place the same day reports surfaced of 36 bank accounts belonging to the PTI stalwart, his son and his wife being frozen.

The move was made at the request of the Federal Investigation Agency, sources said.

The FIA has been tasked with probing the sugar crisis and is looking into the JDW Sugar Mills owned by Jahangir Tareen.