Pakistani climbers summit ‘treacherous’ Mount Annapurna

Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi. Picture Saad Munawar

Pakistani mountaineers Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi have made history by summiting the world's 10th highest peak, Mount Annapurna, in Nepal.

Mount Annapurna is 8,091 metres high and reportedly one of the most treacherous mountains to climb.

The successful summit was the third attempt by the Pakistani climbers.

Fellow mountaineer Saad Munawar confirmed the development on Instagram, saying "this summit is dedicated to our big brother and the best Mountaineer Pakistan ever produced: Muhammad Ali Sadpara".





"With the grace of ALLAH SWT, Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi summited Mt Annapurna at 1.30pm on 16th April, 2021. Communicating via radio sets, both climbers thanked the nation and asked for prayers for safe return," he said.

He said that this is not the success of two climbers only but the whole Pakistani Mountaineering community. "The time has come for our unsung heroes to get the respect, recognition and appreciation that they deserve."