Government decides to register case against Rana Sanaullah on terrorism charges

The federal government will be lodging a case against PML-N's Rana Sanaullah over terrorism charges, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Saturday.



In a media talk in Rawalpindi on Saturday, Chaudhry explained that Sanaullah had threatened some Punjab government officials a day earlier, including the chief secretary and commissioner.

He warned people against giving threats to government officials.



"No one can be allowed to threaten a government official and their family," Chaudhry said, adding that if someone wanted to play politics, they had to do so within the limits of the Constitution.



Pakistan's state is not a weak state at all, Chaudhry said, adding that the state's writ cannot be challenged.



Chaudhry clarified that there will be no more insulting talk about institutions and no more threats to government officials.



If someone blackmail institutions, he said, they will have to face action.

He also spoke about the TLP, saying that the group's movement has now ended after the government's decision to ban it.

Daily routine across the country had been disrupted over the last few days as supporters of a religio-political party took to the streets and staged sit-ins and violent protests in major cities.



At least three people lost their lives, including two policemen, during the ensuing skirmishes between protesters and law enforcement agencies. Hundreds of policemen were injured in attacks by the protesters, some seriously.

Meanwhile, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, too, spoke to the media about the TLP in Lahore on Saturday.

Speaking about the nationwide protests by the religio-political group, Mahmood expressed said police officers were tortured and property was damaged.

He opined that matter could have been resolved through negotiations.

The federal minister said more than 600 police personnel were injured in the protests.