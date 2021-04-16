Foreign Office condemns Houthi's missile, drone attacks on Saudi city

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. — File photo

Pakistan condemned Houthi's ballistic missiles and drones attacks launched towards Jizan, Saudi Arabia on 14 and 15 April, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

In a statement issued Friday, the Foreign Office said: "It is commendable that Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed all projectiles successfully."

The Foreign Office noted that the attacks, causing fear and terror, were reprehensible.

"Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity," it added.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Thursday claimed they had targetted drones and missiles to attack oil and installations in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, according to Al Jazeera.

"A Houthi spokesman in the northern capital of Sanaa said that 11 missiles and drones had targeted facilities belonging to the Saudi oil giant Aramco," the publication reported.

Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen, in a statement, blamed the Houthis for the attack and said the missiles and drones specifically targeted civilian areas.