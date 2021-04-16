Sindh notifies new shop timings, closure days

Sindh's businesses were told on Friday to follow new operating hours, in a notification issued by the home department.

According to the notification, businesses will now be allowed to operate from sehri, but must shut down by 6pm. They will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.



The decision to notify new hours comes as the country observes Ramadan while simultaneously tackling the third coronavirus wave.

The home department has also called for broader lockdowns in areas reporting more than 8% coronavirus positivity.

These, and other restrictions outlined below, will remain in effect till May 16, unless changed, and will be reviewed in a meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre on May 6, the notification said.

Entertainment venues

A complete ban has been put into effect on political, social, cultural and contact sports activities. Cinemas and shrines will, therefore, remain completely closed. In parks, walking and jogging tracks will remain open, requiring all visitors to strictly comply with coronavirus safety measures, but amusement rides will be closed.

Eating out options

This Ramadan, people will not be allowed to eat out at restaurants with indoor seating. They will, however, be allowed to eat at outlets that have outdoor dining, from iftar to 11:59pm.

Meanwhile, home deliveries and takeaway will be allowed till sehri.

Prayers

The home department also urged for taraweeh prayers to be offered in large, outdoor settings.

Weddings

A complete ban will remain in effect for wedding functions, both indoor and outdoor.

Work from home

All public and private sector offices are required to strictly abide by a work-from-home policy for 50% of their staff.

Transport

Inter-city public transport is banned on Saturday and Sunday till midnight (night between April 25 and 26).

Masks mandatory

All citizens visiting any public places or private or government offices are required to wear masks.

561 new cases, three deaths

The province, in the last 24 hours, reported 561 new cases of coronavirus when 11,623 tests were conducted, raising the tally of total infections to 271,523. In this period, three more patients died, lifting the death toll to 4,544.

The latest number of daily cases means a positivity ratio of 4.8% on average in Sindh.