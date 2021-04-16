Fawad Chaudhry says special cell established to identify people involved in violent protests

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Photo Courtesy: PID

ISLAMABAD: A special cell comprising NADRA, Safe City Lahore, and other agencies has been formed to help in identification of the people involved in the violence against the police through videos, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday.

The government has registered cases against the protesters under the country's anti-terrorism laws for creating chaos, vandalising public and private properties, and beating up and killing police personnel.

The minister on Twitter said that the district administration will also monitor all speeches.

A score of people have been identified through various videos on social media so far and action is being taken against them under the Anti- Terrorism Act, he maintained, adding that the district administration will also monitor all speeches.

The protests took the lives of three people and wounded more than 100 police officers.

Some 2,135 protesters have been arrested from across the country, out of which 1,669 were from Punjab and 228 from Sindh, according to a report of the Interior Ministry.

