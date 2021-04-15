PEMRA prohibits media coverage of banned TLP

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party throw stones over the police armoured vehicle during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Barakahu neighbourhood of Islamabad on April 13, 2021. — AFP/Aamir Qureshi

Media coverage of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was declared prohibited on Thursdday by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

PEMRA's notification followed one by the Ministry of Interior which declared the TLP a banned organisation for engaging in acts of terrorism, and acting in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country over the course of its recent three-day long nationwide protests.

The notice by PEMRA said that Regulation 18(h) of PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operation) Regulation, 2012 and Clause 16 of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 requires that programmes conform to the laws of the country.

The notification issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ban coverage of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) by all television and radio licensees on April 15, 2021.

"Moreover, Clause 3 (3) of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 prohibits media coverage to proscribed organisations," it stated.

PEMRA said that therefore, under powers conferred under Section 27 of PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, "media coverage of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan is banned".

"All Satellite TV channels and FM Radios licensees are hereby required to restrain from providing any kind of media coverage to this (banned) organisation," said the media regulatory authority.