Pakistanis prefer fruit chaat over anything else for iftari: survey

Pakistanis prefer fruit chaat over anything else for iftari during the Holy month of Ramadan, a survey published Thursday revealed.

Pulse Consultants conducted a survey consisting of more than 2,000 individuals from across the country — between 5 April to 10 April 2021.

The best dish for iftar, it emerged, is fruit chaat, as 55% of the participants said they preferred it over anything else. This was closely followed by 52% saying they considered pakoras as their favourite dish, while 24% opted for samosas/rolls, 16% for dahi baray, 4% for chanay, 2% for jalaibee, and 2% preferring a full-fledged meal.

Similarly, for sehri, 72% opted for curry, 50% roti, 48% paratha, 13% omelette, 13% khajla/pheni, 9% butter/margarine, 6% rice, and 2% youghurt.

As this is the month of fasting, 95% said they intend to fast, while 76% said they would observe fast throughout the month, 15% said they would fast occasionally, and 4% said they would do so only on Fridays.

Despite the third coronavirus wave, 63% said they would pray at mosques, 14% said they would pray on their own, 11% said they would pray within their homes, 9% had not decided, while 3% said they would pray in their neighbourhoods.

On the question of how frequently they plan on offering taraweeh, 36% said they intend to pray taraweeh throughout the month, 19% said they will do so occasionally, 13% said they will have a 5-day regimen, and 10% planned on having a 10-day schedule.

When asked about the recitation of the Holy Quran, the majority — 67% — said they would recite it daily, 12% said they would do so two or three times a week, and 11% said they would read the Holy Quran on Fridays.