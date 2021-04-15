LAHORE: A court has ordered the Punjab government against cancelling the transfer of 127 kanals of land belonging to the Sharif family on Thursday.

Sources told Geo News the Punjab Revenue Department was ordered to transfer the land back to the Punjab government.

The Sharif family moved a Lahore court against the government's action and obtained a stay order against it. The court approved the stay order and summoned all parties to the case on April 27.

The Raiwind land is the central part of the Sharifs' residence in the area.

The Punjab government has accused the Sharif family of illegally occupying land that originally belongs to the Auqaf department. Sources said the Punjab Revenue Department can take action at any given time to wrest the land from the Sharifs.

On the other hand, sources said the Punjab government has kept the process of cancelling the transfer of land to the Sharifs secret.

The Sharif family, meanwhile, has levelled accusations at the Punjab government, saying that it was preparing fake documents in its bid to raze Sharif family's Jati Umrah residence to the ground.

The Sharifs said the family had bought this land in 1992, 1997 and in 2015. In the petition filed by the court, the Sharifs have said the Punjab government has been forcing members of the Auqaf Department of Punjab to prepare forged documents so that the land belonging to the Sharif family could be reclaimed by the government in the anti-encroachment drive.

They blamed the provincial government for subjecting the Sharif family to political victimisation.

According to some documents of the Punjab Revenue Department seen by Geo News, it appears that the Punjab government did not possess records of the land in question.

Geo News tried to contact the Punjab government over the matter numerous times but received no answer.

Won't rest till qabza mafia is dealt with: CM Buzdar assures PM Imran Khan

Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had assured Prime Minister Imran Khan that the provincial government will not rest until the "qabza mafia" (land grabbers) in the province are dealt with.

The chief minister had met PM Imran Khan during which matters of governance in Punjab came under discussion.

Buzdar had told the prime minister that the government had enhanced its operation against land grabbers in Punjab.

The prime minister himself has spoken out against land grabbers in Punjab and has blamed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for facilitating these mafias during his tenure as the country's premier.



