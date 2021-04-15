Shaniera Akram patiently waits for reunion with husband Wasim Akram after 145 days apart

Social worker Shaniera Akram misses her husband Wasim Akram dearl. The couple have been apart for more than 145 days now due to coronavirus travel restrictions.



The former national cricketer's wife shared a video on Twitter of an elderly couple meeting after a long separation.

Referring to the emotional video of the elderly couple, Shaniera said it was "just beautiful".

She told her husband that this could be them "soon".

A day earlier, she shared a memorable photo with Wasim on Instagram and wrote in the caption that the couple had been separated for 145 days, which was the longest they have been apart so far.





"Although my heart is breaking everyday I have strength and believe that this world will end its suffering soon as there are those who have lost way more than us," Shaniera had written in an emotional note with the picture.



"Missing you @wasimakramliveofficial more than you could imagine. You are our everything. My Prayers to those during this Holy month of Ramadan who are suffering, struggling, in longing or sadly saying goodbye to loved ones," she wrote.

Shaniera and daughter Aiyla have been stranded in Australia for the last several months while her husband Wasim is in Pakistan. The Australian government has closed its borders in response to the rising cases of the coronavirus.