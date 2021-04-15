ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry has been given additional charge of the information ministry for a second time.



His reappointed as the federal information minister was confirmed by Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting chairperson Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Twitter Thursday.

Senator Khan wrote a congratulatory note for Chaudhry and wished him all the best.



The last time Chaudhry was given the portfolio for the information ministry was in August, 2018. The information ministry was, however, later taken from Chaudhry and he was handed the science and technology ministry.

After the Senate elections last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan made several changes to the cabinet and giving additional charge to Chaudhry of the information ministry was one of them.



Fawad Chaudhry meets PM Imran Khan: sources

Shortly after Khan congratulatory tweet, it was reported that Chaudhry called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two reportedly discussed the political situation in the country.

PM Khan informed Chaudhry about giving him additional responsibilities, sources said.

Chaudhry is expected to receive a notification from the Ministry of Information today, the sources added.