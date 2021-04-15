Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the inauguration ceremony.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the Rs27.93bn Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program across Pakistan.

The program will help the students of underprivileged segments of society access undergraduate education.

The premier, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the scholarship programme, said that the federal government will spend Rs5.5 bn every year on 70,000 scholarships.

“No nation can progress without education,” the premier asserted, adding that the country cannot develop unless the powerful are brought under the rule of law.

The program will be implemented in 129 public sector universities across the country.

A budget of 27.93 billion rupees has been approved for this national-level program which will be used in the next five years.



The provinces are also pursuing the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program.

The scholarship program will be launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for which the budget allocation will be Rs427 million.



In Punjab, the annual budget of one billion rupees has also been approved for this scholarship program.