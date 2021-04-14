Demi Lovato touches on the real reason she shaved her head

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato recently sat down for a chat and touched upon her big hair reveal, as well as her intentions behind the change.

She got candid on The Drew Barrymore Show and was quoted saying, "I was trying something that didn't work for me. Now, I'm doing something that is working for me.”

"Instead of feeling judged by everyone, I'm just gonna say that your opinion about me doesn't matter for me. I'm doing what I need to do for myself and my well-being.”

“I'm putting myself first in front of my career and that's something I had never done before. I was so preoccupied with being the sexy, feminine pop star that I just ignored who I am."