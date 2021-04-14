Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday issued a strict warning to protesters who assaulted police officers and security personnel, terming them as "national criminals".

Protests by the banned TLP have caused problems for the masses in major cities across the country for the past two days and have claimed the lives of three people, including two policemen. Nearly 100 policemen have also been injured in clashes with the protesters.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said police and security institutions are the pride of the country, adding that throughout the entire world, those who wear the uniform are seen as symbols of the state's honour.

"To uphold their respect and honour is the responsibility of each citizen," he said, adding that those who disrespected police officers and security officials are "national criminals" and will be treated as such.

In an earlier tweet, Chaudhry had said the state would not be blackmailed at the hands of "groups" and would not continue to do so.

The minister said while democracy gave everyone the right to present their point of view, "no one can blackmail the state through the use of force".

"Those who tortured police and [other security] institutions will be made an example," he said.

Govt decides to ban TLP under anti-terror law

Earlier today, the federal government had announced its decision to impose a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism law, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said Wednesday.

The federal minister said the decision has been taken at the Punjab government's request.

"We are forwarding a summary to the federal cabinet to impose a ban on the TLP," Rasheed had said in Islamabad, as protests were held across various cities of the country.

Speaking about the TLP's negotiations, Rasheed said the government wanted to table a resolution in the National Assembly and wanted to form a consensus on it but they (TLP) insisted on marching to the Faizabad Interchange.

"Our efforts to convince them failed. As far as the matter of Khatam-e-Nabwat is concerned, I am ready to give my life," declared the minister.

Regarding the FIRs filed against protesters, Rasheed said they were all filed in accordance with the law.