LAHORE: The video of a police officer fleeing protesters as they punched him and beat him with sticks, has gone viral on social media.



In the video, the police officer can be seen jumping the fence surrounding the Metro Bus station located at Ghazi Chowk, as workers of a religious party punch him.

Some of the men can be seen hitting the police officer with sticks repeatedly before he manages to escape from their wrath and runs into the Lahore General Hospital.

There, he sought refuge from the attackers, who followed him to the gate and continue to beat on it with sticks and pelt stones at it.

As per reports, protesters also pelted stones at the vehicles passing on the road.

Three people have been killed in the protests so far, which have been held in various cities across Pakistan. Among them, two police officers were martyred while 100 more were injured in clashes between law enforcement personnel and protesters.

Protesters tore the uniforms of several law enforcers and at least 97 people sustained injuries in the violence.

The Lahore CCPO had earlier said the injured personnel included DSPs and SHOs. A police mobile was also set on fire, he had said.

Cases of protest and vandalism have been registered in Faisalabad and Gujranwala and as 92 suspects have been arrested.

