Government decides to ban TLP after violent protests in Pakistan

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed addressing a press conference in Islamabad. — YouTube screengrab/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Wednesday the federal government has decided to impose a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism law.

During a news conference, the minister revealed the government had decided to take the decision at the request of the Punjab government.

"We are forwarding a summary to the federal cabinet to impose a ban on the TLP," Rasheed said in Islamabad, as protests were held across various cities of the country.

Protests by a religious party have caused problems for the masses in major cities across the country for the past two days and have claimed the lives of three people, including two policemen. Nearly 100 policemen have also been injured in clashes with the protesters.

Speaking about the TLP's negotiations, Rasheed said the government wanted to table a resolution in the National Assembly and wanted to form a consensus on it but they (TLP) insisted on marching to the Faizabad Interchange.

"Our efforts to convince them failed. As far as the matter of Khatam-e-Nabwat is concerned, I am ready to give my life," declared the minister.

He said miscreants had snatched a rifle from a police officer and used it to fire at others in one of the protests.

The minister defended the government, saying it intended to honour the agreement made with the TLP earlier.

Regarding the FIRs filed against protesters, Rasheed said they were all filed in accordance with the law.

"I have never supported this party nor had ever met Khadim Hussain Rizvi (former TLP chief)," the minister said, adding the ban has been imposed due to TLP's "character" and not due to any any political compulsion.