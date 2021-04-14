PM Imran Khan, Uzbek president to hold virtual summit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev (Right). Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev will address a virtual summit on Wednesday(today).



According to Radio Pakistan, during the meeting, both officials will discuss bilateral relations including political, trade, economic, security, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

Importantly, the Trans-Afghan Railway Project, agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan earlier this year, is the main area of focus.

Apart from enhancing political and strategic linkages, fast-tracking transit, and trade cooperation, both leaders will also discuss building educational and cultural collaboration.

The virtual summit serves as an opportunity to further build on existing bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest.

The two leaders will exchange views on key regional and international issues and will deliberate on enhancing mutual cooperation and coordination at international and regional fora.



The two countries share deep faith history, and cultural affinities providing a firm foundation for increased cooperation.



Pakistan and Uzbekistan have increased interaction at all levels over the past two years.