Notices have been sent by the Islamabad High Court to the Senate chairman and secretary and the federal government over PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani's intra-court appeal against the Senate chairman election.



Gilani had requested the court to quash the presiding officer's decision to reject seven votes and had demanded the immediate suspension of the presiding officer's decision regarding the Senate election.



The intra-court appeal was filed by Gillani through his lawyer Farooq H Naik, Javed Iqbal Venus, and Barrister Umar Sheikh.

The PPP leader, who is also the current Opposition leader in Senate, had sought annulment of the single bench judgment in the intra-court appeal.



During Wednesday's hearing, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri heard the case.



The Senate chairman elections are not under the Election Act, but under the Constitution of Pakistan, Naik said.



“How will you avoid Article 69,” Justice Farooq questioned Naik.

“I want to argue over Article 10 before Article 69,” Naik said.

He said his client didn’t challenge the assembly’s proceedings but the election of the Senate chairman.

“When the rejection of seven votes [was] questioned, the presiding officer said, take the matter to the court,” Naik said.

The hearing was adjourned till April 27.

Earlier, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had rejected Gillani's plea, challenging Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory as the Senate chairman.