Two cops killed, 23 prisoners injured in Layyah van crash

Two police officers lost their lives and 23 people were injured after a police van transporting prisoners met with an accident in Layyah, rescue officials said Saturday.



The injured included 23 prisoners and five policemen. Three of the injured cops are said to be in critical condition. Rescue officials confirmed that they have been referred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

The crash happened near Azam Bypass when prisoners were being transferred from Muzaffargarh to Layyah, rescue officials said.



The deceased cops were identified as constables Subhan and Qaiser. The injured prisoners and policemen have been shifted to district headquarters and tehsil hospitals.