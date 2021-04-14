Karachi traffic resumes after two-day blockade

File photo of Karachi's Shahrae Faisal

KARACHI: The port city returned to normalcy on Wednesday after two days of protests and road blockades. All roads are open for traffic, the police said.

The Hub River Road in Karachi's Baldia Town is also open for vehicular traffic as protests have ended in the area.

Police said the situation is normal and roads are not blocked anywhere. Additional police personnel are deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

Wehicular traffic in Karachi remained affected in the last two days when the workers of a religious party staged sit-ins across major intersections, causing difficulties to commuters who had to spent hours on roads.

90 miscreants held

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to take action against the protesters.

In District East, five different FIRs at four different police stations - Soldier Bazaar, New Town, PIB Colony and Jamshed Quarters police stations - were registered against 30 miscreants, in which two were registered under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, who was also wounded after some protesters pelted the police with stones, the Star Gate area was badly affected. However, a heavy contingent of law enforcers controlled the situation and arrested 16 miscreants and registered a case at the Airport police station.

In District South, the Kharadar police registered a case against miscreants, while the police also detained a worker of the religious party.

In District Central, 35 miscreants were arrested by the Bilal Colony and New Karachi police after cases registered against them

In District West, as many as 25 people were arrested by Mominabad, Baldia and Orangi Town police.