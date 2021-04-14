close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 14, 2021

Ramadan 2021: No power outages during sehri, iftar and Taraweeh

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 14, 2021

There will be no power outages during the hours of sehri, iftar and Taraweeh in the month of Ramadan, the government decided Wednesday.

Provision of electricity during these hours will be ensured on all feeders, says the power division.

Complaints can be lodged by sending message on 8118 or calling on 118 if there is a power outage in your neighbourhood.

For this purpose, other landline numbers are 051-910388, 051-9204430 and 051-9206834.

