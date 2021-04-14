Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke to play FBI informant in Above Suspicion: Watch

British actress Emilia Clarke will wow her fans in her role as FBI informant in her upcoming crime drama, Above Suspicion. The trailer of the movie has been released.

The actress has proved her acting credentials in Game of Thrones, the romantic comedy Me Before You and with her key role in Solo: A Star Wars Story.



The Game of Thrones standout will co-stars with Johnny Knoxville, Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, and Thora Birch.

According to the Lionsgate synopsis, Above Suspicion is “based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal-mining town.

“When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston, “Fargo”) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing. But as Susan and Putnam’s relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.”

In this true-crime tale, Emilia Clarke will be seen as a country femme fatale, who shouts lines like "This ain't no way to treat your star witness," in a wild rage.

This crime thriller will make you re-think your idea of the victims and the villains. The film “Above Suspicion” has been adapted from a 1993 true crime novel with the same title.

Above Suspicion will land in theatres on May 7th and Blu-ray and DVD on May 18, 2021.

Watch the trailer here:



