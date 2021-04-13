Amid Opposition rift, PDM convenes meeting without PPP

Photo collage showing PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: AFP/ File.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not extend an invitation to PPP in its meeting today amid the ongoing tension between Opposition parties.

A day prior, Bilawal Bhutto addressed a hard-hitting conference where he called out PDM's political strategies and demanded an apology over the issuance of show-cause notices to the PPP and ANP.

Representatives of eight opposition parties have been invited to the meeting, whereas the PPP and the ANP were not extended an invite.

The meeting will be held at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence, sources said.



The PPP has announced that it will resign from all posts of the PDM after it was issued a show-cause notice by the Opposition alliance for seeking the Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) support in the election for the Senate leader of the Opposition post.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) secretary-general and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto must adopt a responsible attitude when issuing statements, adding that the PDM does not need to issue an apology to anyone.

He was referring to PPP’s announcement to resign from all positions of the PDM in response to a show-cause notice served to the party.

“Once the PPP clarifies its actions, the PDM would decide whether to continue its alliance with the party or not,” Abbasi had said. He went on to say that the PPP must re-establish its trust in the PDM if it wants to continue being a part of the alliance.

“The things that Bilawal Bhutto is saying is not going to re-establish the party’s trust in the PDM,” Abbasi said, adding that any party which fails to keep its word cannot survive within the PDM.