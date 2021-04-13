ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has rejected Justice Qazi Faez Isa's request for live coverage of court proceedings.



Six SC judges opposed the request, while four supported it. The court said a detailed decision on the petition will be issued later.

The dissenting note of the verdict said that court proceedings should be uploaded on the SC website and audio recordings of cases of public interest should be uploaded on the website without being edited as access to information is a basic right of the public.



The court said how it decides to give access to information is an administrative matter.

Justice Isa asked to be told the names of the judges who were for and against the request to have the case broadcast live.

On this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that if he [Justice Isa] reads the verdict, he will know the names.



Last month, Additional Attorney-General Aamir Rehman told the SC that the federal government is opposed to Justice Isa's request for live broadcast of review petition proceedings.



Rehman had argued that live coverage would lead to a public debate on the conduct of judges.

"Judges speak through their decisions, not on television," he had said.