Several major sit-ins by a religious party which had bought life to a standstill in several cities across Pakistan a day earlier have now ended, with roads gradually opening for traffic.



Several roads, however, will remain closed today too as the religious party will continue protesting, but in limited areas.

You can follow this story to get updates on the traffic situation in major cities. Last updated at 10:45am on Tuesday.

Traffic updates from Karachi

In Karachi, four areas have been closed for traffic today.

According to the traffic police, roads are closed in Orangi Town No. 5, Baldia No 4, Stargate and Korangi No 2. Meanwhile, the protest near Tower Chowk, Jinnah Bridge and Hassan Square has ended.

The last traffic alert issued by the Karachi traffic police on their Twitter was at 10am Tuesday.

Traffic updates from Islamabad

According the latest update issued by the Islamabad traffic police, the status of the major roads is as follows as of 11:00am Tuesday morning.



Traffic updates from Lahore

Protests are continuing in various parts of Lahore. As of 10am, the Lahore traffic police requested citizens to avoid unnecessary travel due to protests in the city, with an update on the traffic situation.



The Punjab Safe Cities Authority updated people on the traffic situation on Twitter.

In Punjab, paramilitary forces were called in to control the situation. Bhatta Chowk in Lahore and the Shanghai flyover are closed for traffic. Murree Road in Rawalpindi has not been opened yet after Monday's protest.

In Lahore, the traffic flow was disrupted in several areas such as Chohang and Multan road due to protests. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in the Yateem Khana Chowk area.

Shortage of oxygen tanks for coronavirus patients

In Lahore, there are fears of a shortage of oxygen tanks for coronavirus patients because of the traffic jams.

Read more: Lahore hospitals almost out of oxygen supply amid rising coronavirus cases

Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot had a day's supply of oxygen left, the Punjab health department said, adding that the situation could worsen if supply was not received today (Tuesday).

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid appealed to the protesters to give way to trucks with oxygen cylinders to save the lives of patients.