In this file photo, women shop at a market after the government eased restrictions earlier, in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

Given the constant increase in coronavirus cases, authorities are considering imposing a complete lockdown in Lahore for one or two weeks.



In this regard, a proposal will be forwarded at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting today (Monday). A final decision will be made after approval from the NCOC and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan reports over 4,000 new cases

The third wave of coronavirus has gripped the country as it reported 4,584 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 10.29%.

NCOC data revealed that 58 people lost their lives to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 15,501.

About 3,135 patients across the country have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,34,835 as of today.



Call for tougher measures

The Punjab health department said that markets are already being closed at 6pm to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A meeting of the Punjab Cabinet sub-committee on the ongoing virus situation was held under the chairpersonship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid.



The committee expressed concern over the deteriorating situation of the third wave of the pandemic across the province.

During the meeting, the committee recommended tougher measures in cities with more than 15% positive cases.