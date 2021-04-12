Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Berlin on two-day visit

Police officials bar people from crossing the barricades. Photo courtesy: Jang



To celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations with Germany, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in Berlin with a delegation for two days.

The foreign minister said that it was a pleasure to be in Germany at the invitation of his German counterpart.



"Pleasure to be in #Germany on the invitation of FM @HeikoMaas, as Pakistan and Germany celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Lang leben die Pakistanisch-Deutschen Beziehungen," the foreign minister said in a tweet.



Qureshi was received by the Pakistani Ambassador to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal, senior officials of the German foreign ministry and senior embassy officials at the airport.

The minister will hold meetings with businessmen and community leaders.

He said that over 100,000 Pakistanis live in Germany and are playing a very positive role.

With an aim to enhance cooperation in the field of economic diplomacy and the exchange of technology, the FM said that for this purpose he will hold talks with the German leadership.



He said he will exchange views with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on important regional and international issues.

Qureshi said that Pakistan wants to expand parliamentary relations with Germany and further activate the already existing friendship between the two countries.