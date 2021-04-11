Hot, dry weather continues to scorch Karachi

File representative image.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that weather in the port city is likely to remain hot and dry during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in the city has been recorded at 23.5 °C while the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 37°C and 39°C today, the weather department notified.

The humidity in the air has been recorded at 38% whereas winds are blowing at 9km /hr from the northwest.

