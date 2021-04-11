Ramadan: Govt fixes Nisab of Zakat at Rs80,933 in Pakistan

The amount declared by the government as the Nisab for Zakat is Rs80,933. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Sunday announced the Nisab of Zakat in Pakistan, as the Holy month of Ramadan approaches.

Nisaab is a fixed amount of money that a person must have, after the deduction of necessary expenses, in his/her account to be eligible to pay the tax.

According to a notification issued by the Administrator-General Zakat for the lunar year 1441-42 Hijri, people maintaining a minimum Rs80,933 balance amount in savings, profit and loss sharing, or similar bank accounts on the first day of Ramazan will be liable to pay 2.5% Zakat on the total balance.