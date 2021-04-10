close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 10, 2021

Punjab: Matric exams to begin in May, intermediate exams from July

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 10, 2021
— File photo

Punjab has issued a revised timetable for matriculation and intermediate annual examinations on Saturday.

The matriculation exams will begin on May 25, while the annual examination for intermediate will start on July 3.

The annual matric examinations in Balochistan had started on April 9.

Chairman Balochistan Board said that about 400 examination centres had been set up in the province, while a supervisory staff of 1,200 persons will be deployed for the invigilation of exams.

According to the board, 130,000 candidates will appear in the exam.

Meanwhile, matric board exams in Sindh will take place from July 1 to July 15, while intermediate exams will be held from July 28 to August 16.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, matriculation exams in the province will begin on May 21, whereas the examinations for intermediate will start from June 17.

Latest News

More From Pakistan