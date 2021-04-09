Wasim Akram's picture with daughter Aiyla is the cutest thing on internet today

Wasim Akram is a father to adorable Aiyla Akram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Philanthropist Shaniera Akram, who is also the wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram with an adorable picture of her husband posing with their daughter Aiyla.



The picture, where Wasim can be seen carrying little Aiyla on his shoulders, gave us major father-daughter goals.

Shaniera gave a message to all daughters out there: "A daughter's job should be to dream big, and her father's is to make sure she doesn’t fall!"



Aiyla Akram was born on December 27, 2014.

Shaniera Akram and Wasim are often seen sharing pictures of their daughter with their fans on social media.

