Pakistan sounds alarm as 105 more succumb to coronavirus

A municipal worker in Karachi hands out bags of food — part of government efforts to help those who've lost their livelihood during Pakistan's lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus. AFP Photo

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus situation is worsening in the country with each passing day as Pakistan reported 105 more deaths, taking the national death tally to 15,229 on Friday.



As per the data on the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) official website, the coronavirus positivity rate has been recorded at 9.6% and the number of active cases in the country stands at 69,811.

The country reported 5,312 new cases with the total tally rising to 710,829 as of today.

About 625,789 people have recovered in the country so far.

Province-wise breakdown

In a provincial breakdown, the most number of coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh so far following Punjab and then Balochistan.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 267,970 while 4,521 people have died in the province so far.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 243,295 and 6,851 people have died due to the virus, while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 20,097 and the death toll is 19,295.



According to the portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in the federal capital Islamabad is 62,775 and 588 patients have died from the virus so far.



In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of coronavirus patients has been recorded at 96,128 with 2,553 deaths while in Azad Kashmir, 14,069 cases have so far been reported with 391 deaths since the pandemic hit the country last year.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,064 cases have been reported while 103 people have lost their lives to the virus.