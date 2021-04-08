Cambridge says all coronavirus SOPs will be followed in 2021 exam

The logo of the Cambridge International. — The British School

Cambridge International Examinations is coordinating with British Council in a bid to inform schools, students, and parents, that it will strictly implement all coronavirus safety measures.

Last month, Cambridge had announced that all O Level and IGCSE exams would start from 10 May 2021 in Pakistan.



Cambridge International AS & A Level exams will be held as per the current timetable, starting from 26 April 2021, as agreed with the government of Pakistan, the statement said.

In this regard, Cambridge International’s Country Director Pakistan Uzma Yousuf said: "We have been working closely with the federal and provincial governments, who have given us extensive support and advice, to ensure we run exams safely, and securely for our students."

"If a student is not comfortable taking their exams in the May/June 2021 series they can withdraw their entries, and sit any future exam series without any additional financial burden.”

It is pertinent to mention that Cambridge had introduced extensive extra measures in January this year to support schools and students with taking exams in the May/June 2021 series.

These included adjustments to aspects of assessments and exemptions from components that are difficult to run during the pandemic.

Cambridge also expanded the process of its special consideration to enable students to receive a grade, when for good reason they miss some exams. This also includes Cambridge O Level and IGCSE exams that students in Pakistan will not be able to sit before 10 May.

"More than 80% of Cambridge International students worldwide are taking their exams in May/June 2021. Schools in most of the 160 countries Cambridge International works in are running exams, including India, Sri Lanka, China, the US, Malaysia, and Nepal," it said.