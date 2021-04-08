Police confirm aerial firing incident in Daska NA-75, say team dispatched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Punjab Police on Thursday confirmed that an incident of aerial firing had been reported in Daska and a team dispatched just days before a re-poll has been scheduled in the NA-75 constituency.
The incident was reported in Daska's Kassowal neighbourhood, Punjab Police said, adding that a team of officers has been dispatched to the area.
The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Daska also confirmed the incident, saying a team of officers has been dispatched to Kassowal.
"Action will be taken against the shooters," DSP Daska vowed.
On the other hand, PML-N candidate Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar alleged that workers of the ruling party, the PTI, were to blame for the aerial firing.
Apart from Nosheen Iftikhar of the PML-N, the PTI has fielded Ali Asjad Malhi as its candidate.
By-elections in the NA-75 constituency are slated for April 10, with many candidates in the fray. However, close competition is expected between the PML-N and the ruling PTI.