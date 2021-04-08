close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 8, 2021

Police confirm aerial firing incident in Daska NA-75, say team dispatched

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 08, 2021
A woman casts her vote. Representational image/The News/Files

  • Aerial firing incident comes just days before a re-poll scheduled in the NA-75 constituency, on April 10.
  • Punjab Police confirm aerial firing incident was reported in Daska's Kassowal neighbourhood.
  • PML-N candidate Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar alleged that workers of the ruling party, the PTI, were to blame for the aerial firing.

SIALKOT: Punjab Police on Thursday confirmed that an incident of aerial firing had been reported in Daska and a team dispatched just days before a re-poll has been scheduled in the NA-75 constituency.

The incident was reported in Daska's Kassowal neighbourhood, Punjab Police said, adding that a team of officers has been dispatched to the area.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Daska also confirmed the incident, saying a team of officers has been dispatched to Kassowal.

"Action will be taken against the shooters," DSP Daska vowed.

On the other hand, PML-N candidate Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar alleged that workers of the ruling party, the PTI, were to blame for the aerial firing.

Apart from Nosheen Iftikhar of the PML-N, the PTI has fielded Ali Asjad Malhi as its candidate.

By-elections in the NA-75 constituency are slated for April 10, with many candidates in the fray. However, close competition is expected between the PML-N and the ruling PTI.

Latest News

More From Pakistan