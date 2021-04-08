Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. — AFP/File

Chief of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar has announced all citizens will be able to register themselves for a coronavirus vaccine after Eid.

According to a report on Dawn, the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was speaking to senior journalists on Thursday when he made the announcement.



Umar, according to Dawn, termed the coming five to six weeks "critical" in Pakistan's battle against the ongoing third coronavirus wave.

Speaking of vaccinations carried out so far, he said that 1.1 million people had been inoculated via the government's vaccination programme, whereas 14,000 people had received a jab through the private sector.

He said that China is the "primary source" of the vaccines Pakistan has been getting, and now after Sinopharm, the CanSino vaccine will also be available after Eid.

"We will be able to vaccinate more than 125,000 people per day after Eid," Dawn quoted Umar as saying.

The minister, according to the report, expressed concern over the rising number of patients requiring critical care, which he said number even more than those reported in the first coronavirus wave.

"Strict enforcement of SOPs (standard operating procedures) can bring down the rising rate of infection," he stressed.

Registrations are currently open for all those aged 50 and above, besides healthcare workers. The government has also decided to offer Islamabad and Punjab citizens over 80 to get vaccinated at home.