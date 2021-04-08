Octogenarian spiritual leader 'Mian Mithoo' marries for a second time, sources say

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI/DAHARKI: The octogenarian spiritual leader from Sindh's Ghotki district, popularly known as 'Mian Mithoo' has remarried, sources in his family confirmed to The News on Thursday.
'Mithoo,' the 85-year-old influential figure whose real name is Mian Abdul Haq, has married the daughter of Jam Abdul Sattar Dahar, the sources said, confirming his second wedding.
According to the sources in his family, the controversial leader's second wife is over 45 years old and a widow.
'Mithoo' is also a former MNA previously associated with the Sindh-based PPP. He has more than 100 sons, daughters, grandsons, and granddaughters.
—Additional reporting by Aslam Malik