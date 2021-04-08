PM Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen were in contact till trust vote, claims Raja Riaz

LAHORE: PTI lawmaker Raja Riaz, an aide of Jahangir Tareen, on Wednesday claimed that the party stalwart was in contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan till the no-confidence motion table in the National Assembly against the premier.

Riaz, in Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Sath', shared that Tareen had played a crucial role in ensuring PM Imran secures the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Riaz claimed that once PM Imran secured the vote of confidence, the communication between the two ended. He added that after the abrupt end of communication, action against the PTI leader was launched and three FIRs were registered against him.

“This raises the question that if Jahangir Tareen is not getting justice then how is the accountability of the opposition being done correctly?” said the lawmaker from Faisalabad.



'Not parting ways with PTI'

On Wednesday, estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had said that his loyalty to Prime Minister Imran Khan was being tested, but that he is not parting ways with the PTI.

Tareen was speaking to the media after he arrived at the banking court to attend his bail hearing.

"Not one, not two but three FIRs have been registered against me," he said.

"Out of the 80 sugar mill owners, all they could see was Jahangir Tareen," he said, questioning why he was being subjected to "revenge".

The PTI leader had said his "loyalty is being tested". He added that an inquiry against him, relating to the sugar crisis, has been going on for the last year.

He lamented that his accounts as well as those belonging to his son, Ali Tareen, had been frozen. "Why have my accounts been frozen? Who is doing this? Who benefits from this?" he asked.



Tareen said he was "asking for justice from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf", adding that he was a friend, but is being "pushed towards enmity".

FIA registers cases against Jahangir Tareen, son

Earlier this week, it was reported that FIA Lahore had registered a case of alleged fraud of Rs3.14 billion on March 22 against father-son duo.

The FIR states that Jahangir allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), which is owned by his son and close relatives.

It says the transfers, especially after 2011-12, were "patently fraudulent investments which ultimately translated into personal gains" for Jahangir's family. Some Rs3 billion were invested and laundered through the same factory.