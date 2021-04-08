Balochistan matric exams to start from April 9

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Annual matric examinations in Balochistan will commence on April 9 (tomorrow), Balochistan Board said on Thursday.
As per the details from the board, 130,000 candidates will appear in the exam.
About 400 examination centres have been set up while a supervisory staff of 1200 persons will be deployed for the invigilation of exams, the Chairman Balochistan Board said.
Earlier on Tuesday, while responding to queries after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani had told Geo.tv that educational institutes will remain open and stressed that a decision to close them could be made if coronavirus cases rise.