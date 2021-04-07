The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) on Wednesday said it is deeply concerned over the recent advisories issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The media association, in a statement, said these advisories limit the scope of reporting and discussion on matters "which are of paramount public interest".

The body held a digital meeting today during which members and the executive council "passed a unanimous resolution demanding that PEMRA ensure its advisories do not contravene established principles of freedom of expression enshrined in law and the Constitution of Pakistan", said the statement.

The meeting resolved to ensure the rights of media workers and their job security at all tiers of the industry.

AEMEND also urged the government to ensure that journalists are classified as frontline workers during the ongoing pandemic and prioritised for vaccination.