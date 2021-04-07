PTA facilitates blocking IMEI of stolen, snatched mobile phones via automated system

The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: A new automated system to block the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of "lost, stolen, and snatched mobile phones" has been launched by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to facilitate users.

With the new system, users may send an application through the Lost & Stolen Device System (LSDS) to block the IMEI of their mobile phones, which would then be blocked within 24 hours "after necessary verification", according to the PTA.

In a statement on Twitter, the state-run body said requests to block the IMEIs should be made in order to prevent mobile phones from "potential misuse".

"The complainant will receive a complaint reference number upon successful registration of blocking request," it added.



On the other hand, the same procedure must be followed if the phone has been recovered.

Users should "mention their complaint reference number along with other mandatory details that was given to them earlier for blocking of mobile phone", the PTA wrote on Twitter.

"User will receive an SMS on the registered number once the mobile phone is unblocked," it stated.

The PTA also underlined that the LSDS "is an automated system and integrated with PTA’s Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System".