PPP summons CEC to mull over PDM's show-cause notice

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto addressing a press conference. — Photo file

ISLAMABAD: PPP has summoned its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on April 11 at the Bilawal House Karachi to mull over Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) show-cause notice served to it.

In a statement on Wednesday, PPP's Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the party's CEC — summoned by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto — would discuss the ongoing political situation in the country and the PDM's show-cause notice issued to it.

Bukhari said PPP had earlier postponed the CEC meeting due to the National Assembly and Senate sessions.

"Members who could not attend the meeting due to coronavirus will participate via video link."

The PPP had earlier delayed the CEC meeting that was called to decide on resignations from assemblies after its leadership came under fire from the Opposition parties over the issue. While all major parties had shown their willingness for the move, the PPP had sought time to deliberate over the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ANP has withdrawn from the PDM after the Opposition alliance served it a show-cause notice seeking its justification for supporting PPP's Yousuf Raza Gillani for the Opposition Leader in the Senate's office, while PPP was asked to explain within a week, why it did not first obtain the consent of the parties of the Opposition alliance.

Gillani's declaration as Opposition leader in the Senate has caused a divide within the PDM.

The PML-N says one of its own should have assumed the role as was "pre-decided" at the time of the Senate chairman election, while PPP argues it had the numbers to its favour in the Senate, and so, its party candidate had a right to the position.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Gillani had said the PML-N "does not want to resign" from the assemblies and is "blaming PPP for the setbacks" faced by the PDM.

Gillani, speaking to media in Islamabad, said the decision to resign from the assemblies would be taken in the party's CEC meeting. "Even if PPP decides in its meeting to resign from the assemblies, the PML-N will not do it."