Karachi Police submits investigative report about drug smuggling to SHC

The Karachi Police has recently submitted an investigative report to the Sindh High Court in which it has revealed that drugs worth Rs250 million have been smuggled out of Pakistan and sent to the Middle East and Africa via the sea route.

As reported by Geo News, the drug cartel is established in Balochistan and Sindh. The report added that smugglers invest the drug money in real estates across the UAE and Oman.

The report further revealed that the families of people — to whom the drugs were sent — had been held as hostages by smugglers to guarantee the timely delivery of the drug money.

As per the investigation of the Sindh Police, smugglers of the network operate from Gwadar and Turbat in Balochistan as well as Karachi's Malir area.

A Gwadar resident named Jan Mohammad alias Jaffar is said to be the ringleader of the cartel.

Qambar Bizenjo, the son of Jan Mohammad, is responsible for sending drugs to Africa and the Middle East, while Saleem Rind, Nusratullah Bizenjo, and Adeeb Shah operate from Karachi, the report revealed.

According to the report, the smuggling gang had rented a bungalow in Defense Phase 7 of Karachi and had kept some Nigerian national as hostages therein. The abduction of the same Nigerian nationals was reported to the chief of Karachi Police on his WhatsApp.

The three Nigerians were rescued and released by a station house officer (SHO) and a station investigation officer (SIO) after receiving a bribe. A case was registered against both the police officers and they were later arrested, the report said.