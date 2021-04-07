Russia's FM, COAS Bajwa exchange views on Afghan peace process

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov (left) and COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa discuss matters of mutual interest at GHQ in Rawalpindi, on April 07, 2021. — ISPR

The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday where both sides exchanged views on the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, the foreign minister and the army chief discussed matters of mutual interest, including enhanced defence and security cooperation and regional security, with particular emphasis on the Afghan Peace Process, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism and contributions [towards] regional peace and stability, especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan [peace process," the statement read.

The foreign minister said Pakistan and Russia's relations are on a "positive trajectory" and would "continue to develop in multiple domains."

Meanwhile, the army chief said Pakistan values its relations with Russia and reciprocates the desire for enhanced bilateral military cooperation.

"Pakistan welcomes all initiatives which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan as the whole region will benefit from it," he stressed.

"We have no hostile designs towards any country and will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress," he added.

The foreign minister is on an official two-day visit — 6-7 April — to Pakistan. His engagements consist of meeting top officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, among others.