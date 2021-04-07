Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson Abdul Khabeer Azad. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday sought technical support from Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for sighting the moon of Ramadan.

The decision was announced by the committee's chairperson Abdul Khabeer Azad during a press conference where he said Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meetings will be held across the country.

"The central meeting will be held in Peshawar," he said.

He said the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said he had spoken to Fawad Chaudhry about the moon sighting exercise as well.

"I have spoken to Fawad Chaudhry about technical support. He will provide it to us," said Azad.

He said the committee had also extended an invitation to Mufti Popalzai to take part in the meeting as well.

However, he said decisions will be taken keeping in mind "the Shariah principles and eyewitness testimonies".

Every year, Mufti Popalzai holds separate meetings for the sighting of the Ramadan and Shawwal moons and makes independent decisions, which are often in contradiction to official announcements.

Maulana Azad says he will ensure Eid & Ramazan fasts observed on same dates countrywide

Earlier, Maulana Azad had said he would ensure the first day of Ramadan and Eid are observed in the same day throughout the country.

Azad had also held a meeting with the provincial minister of Auqaf (Trust) Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah and had said that he would bring about an improvement in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's working, adding that he will make decisions with "all schools of thought on board."