Two children among three killed in Karachi blast near University Road

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday confirmed that two children and a woman were killed in a blast at a shop in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.



The sound of the blast was heard in distant areas due to its intensity.



As per details from the police, the blast took place on University Road near the Al-Jadeed turn in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

A bomb disposal squad was called to determine the nature of the blast, said the police.

The bomb disposal squad will ascertain whether the explosion was caused by batteries or from the explosion of a cylinder.



Meanwhile, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Seemi Jamali said that the body of a woman, who was killed in the blast, has also been brought to the hospital.



Four others who sustained injuries are also receiving treatment at the hospital.